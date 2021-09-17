US envoy: Qatar plane takes more Americans from Afghanistan | World news

By KATHY GANNON, Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – A Qatar Airways flight on Friday brought more Americans out of Afghanistan, according to Washington’s envoy for peace, the third such airlift by the Middle East carrier since Taliban takeover and the frenzied withdrawal of US troops from the country.

The development came amid growing concerns over the future of Afghanistan under the Taliban. The country’s new Islamic rulers on Friday ordered that boys but not girls in grades 6-12, and male teachers but no female teachers, return to school and resume classes, starting on Saturday.

The statement, posted on the now Taliban-led Education Ministry’s Facebook page, underscored fears the Taliban could once again impose restrictions on girls and women. Since coming to power, the Taliban have allowed girls in grades one to six to return to school. When they ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the Taliban prohibited girls and women from going to school and working.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted that he was “grateful that more Americans were able to leave on a Qatar Airways flight”. There was no immediate information on the number of Americans on the flight.

An Afghan official said more than 150 passengers were on the flight, although it was not immediately clear how many were Americans. In the past week, more than 300 foreign nationals as well as US green card holders and Afghans with special visas have left Afghanistan. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

He said more flights were expected on Saturday, including another flight from Qatar Airways. It is not known how many US nationals are still in Afghanistan, but Khalilzad tweeted “we remain determined to get them out if they want to return home”.

US State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter confirmed the plane took off from Kabul on Friday and told reporters authorities are still trying to determine how many Americans, green card or visa holders immigrant specials for Afghans were on the flight to Doha, the Qatari capital. .

Qatar Airways’ first flight from Kabul with the cooperation of the Taliban was on September 9, the first large-scale departure since the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. There have been several chartered flights since, including by Pakistan International Airlines. , air transport of foreigners and Afghans desperate to leave and fearful of the Taliban, and a few commercial flights from Kabul International Airport.

Porter said that in total, “between charter flights and land crossings, a total of 36 US citizens” have left Afghanistan since the withdrawal of US troops.

The Taliban’s order for boys and male teachers to return to middle and high schools ran counter to previous promises by the new Afghan leaders to ensure girls’ equal access to education and was a reminder of their past. severe. Since taking power, the Taliban have only allowed women to return to work in the health care sector and as teachers in grades 1 to 5.

At a press conference last week, Taliban Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani said classes would be gender segregated but girls would have the same access to education as boys.

Earlier this month, the Taliban declared their interim government all-male, devoid of women or members of the country’s minorities. The 33-member cabinet is made up of hard-line veterans of the 1990s Taliban and the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition.

This is unlikely to give the Taliban the international support they desperately need to avoid an economic collapse.

Associated Press editors Tameem Akhgar in Istanbul and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.