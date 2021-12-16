US Lighting Group and Cortes Campers welcome new international distributor

EUCLIDE, Ohio, December 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC: USLG) and its Cortes Campers, LLC division signed an international distribution agreement for exclusive territory with Pik-A-Dilly RV Center in Manitoba, Canada.

“We are pleased to welcome our first international distributor in Canada, “declared Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the US Lighting Group. “Expanding our international footprint is a long-term strategic goal of the company, so we are very pleased that Pik-A-Dilly RV Center to Canada will be the first international distributor to join the Cortes Campers family. We look forward to an extended partnership with Pik-A-Dilly RV Center at Manitoba. “

Mr. Corpora continued: “from Canada The RV industry is seeing increased demand for new RVs, which is why partnering with a well-known RV dealer in Manitoba positions the company as the leading RV manufacturer for this growing market. ”

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary, patent-pending RV manufacturer using the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger and more durable caravans and RVs. cortescampers.com

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC: USLG) has two divisions, “Cortes Campers”, a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass caravans and motorhomes with revolutionary designs for comfort, style, durability and longevity. Another division of the company, “Fusion X Marine”, is a boat builder. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information: uslightinggroup.com

