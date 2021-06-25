US Releases UFO Report, Congress Criticizes “Inconclusive” Results | national news

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed Friday evening that it submitted a report of its government-wide investigation into the UFO sightings to Congress and made it public. an unrated nine-page version of it .

The submission barely met the deadline set by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who, as the senior Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, last December requested the report within six months to investigate all known causes behind confirmed sightings of what the military and spy agencies call unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs.

The unclassified version of the report offered few details that had not previously been disclosed, and it aligned with widespread speculation that his findings would not confirm the existence of extraterrestrials. Rather, it identifies the potential national security implications of ground threats such as previously unidentified technology – perhaps Russian or Chinese experimental projects.

“The limited amount of high quality Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) reports

hinders our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of the PSU, ”the report states in its findings. “In a limited number of incidents, the PSU would have appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of sensor errors, impersonation, or observer misperception and require additional rigorous analysis. ”

Each case likely requires a separate explanation, the report said, adding that some incidents clearly represent “a flight safety concern” and may pose “a challenge to the national security of the United States.”

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee’s top Democrat, criticized the report’s findings as “inconclusive,” stressing the need to better understand a problem that appears to be worsening.

Photos: space in time

“I was first informed of these unidentified aerial phenomena almost three years ago. Since then, the frequency of these incidents seems to increase,” he said in a statement. “The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether from drones or weather balloons or from adversary intelligence capabilities.”

Rubio praised the important precedent set by the report, a precedent shared by so-called “ufologists” around the world.

“For years the men and women we trust to defend our country have reported encounters with unidentified planes with superior capabilities, and for years their concerns have often been ignored and ridiculed,” said Rubio. “This report is an important first step in cataloging these incidents, but it is only the first step. The Department of Defense and the intelligence community have a lot of work to do before we can truly understand whether these air threats present a serious national security concern. “

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby thanked the DNI office for leading the investigation that produced the report, and announced that the Department of Defense will continue the work of a working group created to support the investigation.

“Incursions into our ranges and designated airspace pose flight and operational safety concerns, and can pose national security concerns. DOD takes reports of incursions – by any object very seriously. aerial, identified or unidentified – and investigating each, ”Kirby mentioned. “The report submitted today highlights the challenges associated with the assessment of PSU occurring on or near DOD ranges and facilities. The report also identified the need for process improvements. , policies, technologies and training to improve our ability to understand UAP.

Friday’s report covered 144 government sightings that took place between 2004 and 2021, including 80 recorded on several government sensors, including radar, infrared technology and visual observation, among others. The majority come from Navy personnel.

“Our data analysis supports the idea that if and when individual UAP incidents are resolved, they will fall into one of five potential explanatory categories: background air echoes, natural atmospheric phenomena, [U.S. government] or US industry development programs, foreign adversary systems and an “other ‘catch-all,” the report says. The “other bin” includes sightings of objects that appear to challenge physics and technology known, requiring “further analysis on the small number of instances where a UAP appeared to display unusual flight characteristics or signature handling.”

One of the sightings was identified as a large deflating balloon. The rest are unexplained, the report says.

The report partly blames the military services, especially the Navy and Air Force, for not having developed a standardized way for pilots and other eyewitnesses to report UAPs until recent years. He also cites a cultural stigma that can prevent professionals from admitting to having witnessed an aerial phenomenon that they cannot explain.

“Although the effects of this stigma have diminished as senior members of the scientific, political, military and intelligence communities engage seriously on the subject in public, the reputational risk can keep many observers silent, which complicates the scientific pursuit of the subject, “he notes.