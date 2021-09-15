Vaccine obligations divide the company. Prison guards were sent to the hospital. Dreadful Phillies fall into tiny cub – Daily Local

Hello. Here are some of the best stories from the region.

weather situation

The humidity this morning is already approaching intolerable levels. The temperature is expected to rise as the sun rises and reaches a maximum temperature of around 92 degrees Celsius. The rain will move later before the cold front.

new

Biden’s vaccine obligation spurs complex Chester County emotions

Americans face a recent execution order from President Joe Biden and risk forcing an estimated 80 million Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs. Last week, Biden said all businesses with more than 100 employees require their employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19. The vaccine will be made public in early January, tested weekly for viruses and fined $ 14,000 per employee. ..

George W. Hill Prison Warden Hospitalized for Several Days with Serious Head Injury

In late August, a correctional officer at George W. Hill Penitentiary was hospitalized for several days after severe head and eye injuries while battling prisoners, officials said. “There was an unfortunate incident,” Warden Lee Tatum told the Delaware County Prison Oversight Committee on Tuesday. “We had staff and officers who were seriously injured as a result of a physical dispute with the resident. He went to the hospital for a few days and suffered severe damage, including the eye socket on the right side of his forehead. The guard continued. “Fortunately, he is now recovering at home and has a good prognosis.”

Montgomery County hosts open house on 9-1-1 carrier employment

9-1-1 Have you ever wanted to work as a telecommunications service provider? We will respond to emergency calls from the public and distribute support. Do you have compassion for those in need, a positive attitude, good interpersonal skills, oral and written communication skills? If so, Montgomery County may have the opportunity for you. The County Department of Public Safety and Human Resources will be holding a drop-in recruiting open house for the 9-1-1 telecommunicator role from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.

Upper Dublin Township Recovers After Destroying Tornado

Two weeks after the sinking of Hurricane Aida caused a tornado in the community, residents of Upper Dublin Township continue to pick up debris. “It’s very crazy that this has happened. Upper Dublin Township Communications Coordinator Rebecca Rohofer Mahon said: In addition to heavy rains and flooding, September 1, according to the National Meteorological Office. The storm triggered an EF-2 tornado that spanned Hosham Township from Fort Washington in Upper Dublin Township.

Hatboro man on trial for possession of child pornography

A Hatboro man is to respond to a complaint filed in Montgomery County Court that he possessed thousands of images of child pornography on multiple electronic devices. David Stewart Winter, 60, of the Drexel Road unit block, is on trial after a preliminary hearing in Paul N. Leo District Court for 100 criminal cases of possession of child pornography and criminal use of communications. Has been ordered. Facilities related to the alleged incident that occurred between December 2020 and April 2021.

Sports

Phillies Notebook: Pep, Talk, or some other loss without steps

The Phillies Tuesday could have used manager’s Nudge as he was plagued with bad throws at bad times, the defensive madness of the season and an unstable reliever box. Did they receive it? conference? demand? Probably a meeting? Please don’t ask. “Well, if I had it, I wouldn’t tell you,” Joe Girardi said. “If I had, I wouldn’t tell you, so our players know what to do.”

Flyers at 100% vaccination rate

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Tuesday that club players, coaches and hockey management staff will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the 2021-22 season in October. “Of course he will be fully vaccinated at the start of the season,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a team statement. “We have had great feedback from our staff and players and we are looking forward to a much more normal season than last year.” The Flyers are considered the third team in the NHL to reach 100%.

Jim Curtin accepts deficit challenge at Club America

The climb is steep. The friendly reach upon which the Philadelphia Union generally depends is perhaps not so uniformly received. And this stake is about as high as the coalition has ever faced. However, despite all the factors that will play against the team in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals second leg on Wednesday night, Jim Curtin firmly believes his side can adjust the comeback. It is not easy. Union must eliminate the 2-0 deficit on a trip to the Estadio Azteca on August 12. Club America are currently preparing for the Liga MX Mincemeat, and their fans are all over the United States. State. But Curtin is up to the challenge.

Villa Nova Lines Baylor, UCLA in a non-championship basketball test

A rematch with national champion Baylor, a resumption of the full Big 5 roster and a game against the nation’s great powers are strewn across the 11-game non-conference schedule announced by Villanova Men’s Basketball on Tuesday. The Wildcats will open their season at the Finneran Pavilion on November 9 against Mount St. Mary’s, which fell in South Texas during the first four NCAA 2021 tournaments. Next, head to Los Angeles to challenge UCLA at the Pauly Pavilion on the 12th. November. The Bruins reached the last four last season.