Velma Jean Johnson – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

NATCHEZ – The funeral of Velma Jean Johnson, 63, of Natchez, who died on Monday, January 17, 2022, will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel (West Gate Funeral Home) with Pastor Leroy White officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Velma Jean was born on January 31, 1958, the daughter of Mattie Lee Johnson McKnight and Joseph Jones. She was a graduate of North Natchez High School. She was a retired CNA, where she worked in many area nursing homes and in private care. Velma enjoyed cooking, working and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Jessie McKnight; sisters, Angel Dunbar and Wanda Wiley; brother, Jessie McKnight, Jr. and nephews, Harold Dunbar, Hubbard “Pee Wee” Johnson and Maurice Dunbar.

Velma leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Nicole Johnson, Victoria (Raleigh) Brown; grandchildren, Ronald Johnson, Ronnzelle Johnson and Tyron Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ronald Johnson, Jr., Jakobe Johnson, Dynasty Johnson, Aubrey Johnson and Star Johnson; sisters, Donna M. Johnson, Exlenia Johnson and Benita Watson and a host of other relatives, family and friends.

