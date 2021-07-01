Wanted: replacement newspaper carriers | Coeur d’Alene Press





Clint Schroeder enjoys telling the tales of two of the newspaper’s top carriers, military veterans who are on time, every time – and having fun (and extra cash) delivering the Heart Press. d’Alene.

“These guys are so astute, they can predict problems in the production process before they even happen, and their delivery record is impeccable,” Schroeder said Wednesday.

That’s why the regional newspaper publisher is opening the door for retired veterans and others to help ease the crisis that makes delivering The Press so difficult amid a global labor shortage. ‘artwork.

Schroeder is asking members of local military organizations, nonprofits, religious groups and others to consider becoming a press transporter – temporary or not. The press increased the remuneration of these independent contractors due to market conditions.

“We are immediately launching a program to train carriers to be back-ups, giving permanent carriers a desperately needed break,” said Schroeder. “One of the challenges carriers face is delivering newspapers every night. It is a very difficult task for anyone.

For more information, call the Press Service at 208-664-0220 or email Shaila Maciosek: [email protected]

“Once again, I want to thank all of our loyal subscribers for their patience and understanding,” said Schroeder.