Warner Hamilton obituary (2021) – Kennett Square, Pennsylvania

Warner Jackson Hamilton Jr. – also known as Jack or Jackie, 61, from Kennett Square PA died peacefully in Chester County Hospital due to complications from COVID 19. After 19 days of fighting, he has lost the battle. He was the loving husband of Maria Louise Dibartolomeo Hamilton, with whom he shared over 36 years of marriage and was together for almost 39 years. He was the loving father of Jacalyn Marie Hamilton and her boyfriend Daniel Christopher Eller of Oxford, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife, Maria and daughter Jacalyn. Brother, Walter James Hamilton of Pawleys Island SC, Sister Joyce Ann Browne and her husband David of Elkton MD, sister, Julie Lynn Dulski and husband Jay of Elkton MD, and brother, Willard Jonathan Hamilton and wife Sharon of North East MD. Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Step-brothers Louis F. DiBartolomeo and girlfriend Jody Rampolla, James P. Taylor Sr., Lewis Taylor Jr. all from Landenberg, PA. Uncle Robert Brown and wife Dottie of Bear Delaware, Aunt Betty Brown of Elkton, MD. and Aunt Joan Martin of Elkton, MD and many loving cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Warner Jackson Hamilton Sr. and Martha Louise Brown Hamilton of Elkton MD, his grandparents, a sister Judy Lee Hamilton, several aunts, uncles and cousins. Sisters-in-law Nancy Louise Taylor and Elvera Ann Tayor of Landenberg, PA and sister-in-law Denise Frances Miller of Lincoln University, PA, and Delores Ann DiBartolomeo of Kennett Square, PA. Jack / Jackie loved his family and friends. He was passionate about hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family and friends. He also liked to play horseshoes, cormhole and pétanque. He was also a big fan of the eagles. He loved working on Mopar cars when he was younger. He loved to swim, garden and take care of pools. He was ready to help anyone with anything. His daughter and his wife were his world. You are invited to visit him and his family and friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021, and again from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at the Kuzo Home Funeral, 250 West State Street, Kennett Square , Pennsylvania. Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning at St. Patrick’s Church, 212 Meredith Street, Kennett Square, PA. Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Route 82, Kennett Square, PA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 205 Lafayette Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348 To view Jack’s online tribute and share a memento with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh. com

Published by The Daily Local from November 28-29, 2021.