Wausau Pilot Wins 4 Statewide Newspaper Association Awards

Wausau Driver and Review

Wausau Pilot and Review won four awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association on Friday, including a top prize for environmental reporting.

Shereen Siewert, the paper’s founder and editor, won first place in environmental reporting for a series of stories about environmental contamination at Riverside Park and on municipal property at 1300 Cleveland Ave. in Wausau. “The reader of this journal should be grateful for the efforts that have produced such a comprehensive and important series on a critical issue,” read the judges’ comments.

Siewert also earned second place in local government reporting for his work on stories about North Riverfront development, the Wausau Center mall, city spending, and zoning issues. The judges said the work “focuses on concise issues and explains details in an easy-to-read and understandable style.”

“Solid and informative local government coverage,” the judges wrote.

Peter Cameron, who is also editor of The Badger Project, was nominated for a story he produced for Wausau Pilot & Review. His story, How Teamwork, Ingenuity and Legal Strategy Solved Brokaw’s Problem, describes how county and local officials dealt with the village’s debt problems after the paper mill closed. The story earned second place in the general news category.

Siewert’s story which detailed the criminal case of former Weston Daniel Guild administrator in Rhinelander and the chaos surrounding local government there earned third place. The judges commented that the story was a “great use of open records to further the story”.

The awards come a month after Wausau Pilot and Review celebrated its fifth anniversary. The independent online news organization was launched in March 2017.

The winners were announced at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association‘s annual convention, held this year at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The competition focused on work carried out between September 2020 and August 2021.