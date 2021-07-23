Quiz
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Obstacles to the Olympics, spyware scandal and daring quarantine escape attempt.
23 July 2021, 15:10
Are you passionate about global news? Test yourself with this week’s edition of our quiz on international news!
1. News broke this week that various governments have used software from an Israeli company to spy on journalists and activists. What is this spyware called?
Astonished
Pegasus
Manticore
Selkie
2. An international investigation revealed that 14 officials, including presidents, prime ministers and a royal, were also targeted by the aforementioned software. Which world leader was not on this list?
French President Emmanuel Macron
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
Russian President Vladimir Putin
3. The United States and Germany struck a deal this week on a controversial gas pipeline that originates in Russia. What is the name of the pipeline?
Nord Stream 2
Interconnector
NETRA
Transit gas
4. On Monday, two Americans were sentenced to prison terms in Japan for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, wanted for financial misconduct, to flee to which country?
China
Mexico
Ireland
Lebanon
5. After a power struggle following the assassination on July 7 of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who took office as interim president of the country on Tuesday?
Claude joseph
Lener Renauld
Ariel henri
Duly Brutus
6. Four months after the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the authorities arrested the leader of the main opposition party in which African country?
Burundi
Tanzania
Kenya
Uganda
7. Which king this week became the first Arab leader to visit US President Joe Biden in the White House?
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia
King Abdullah II of Jordan
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman
Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar
8. As the Tokyo Olympics begin, authorities have had to spend over $ 1 million to remove more than 15 tonnes of marine life from the canoe and rowing site. What sea creatures had invaded the stream?
Oysters
Starfish
Astonished
Eels
9. Each Olympic Games since 1960 has massively exceeded its budget. How far should this year’s Olympics go over budget?
$ 4 billion
$ 12 billion
$ 23 billion
$ 41 billion
10. After arriving in the Australian city of Perth this week, a man attempted to escape mandatory hotel quarantine using what misguided tactic?
Steal a staff uniform and pretend to be a bellhop to sneak in
Hanging out of a window using a rope made of sheets knotted together
Drinking everything from the minibar and causing a belligerent scene in the lobby, hoping to get kicked out
Trying to leverage his “Ambassador Elite” reward status to get early release
You scored points
You scored points
Nina Goldman is associate editor at Foreign police. Twitter: @goldmannk
