1. News broke this week that various governments have used software from an Israeli company to spy on journalists and activists. What is this spyware called?

2. An international investigation revealed that 14 officials, including presidents, prime ministers and a royal, were also targeted by the aforementioned software. Which world leader was not on this list?

3. The United States and Germany struck a deal this week on a controversial gas pipeline that originates in Russia. What is the name of the pipeline?

4. On Monday, two Americans were sentenced to prison terms in Japan for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, wanted for financial misconduct, to flee to which country?

5. After a power struggle following the assassination on July 7 of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who took office as interim president of the country on Tuesday?

6. Four months after the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the authorities arrested the leader of the main opposition party in which African country?

7. Which king this week became the first Arab leader to visit US President Joe Biden in the White House?

8. As the Tokyo Olympics begin, authorities have had to spend over $ 1 million to remove more than 15 tonnes of marine life from the canoe and rowing site. What sea creatures had invaded the stream?

9. Each Olympic Games since 1960 has massively exceeded its budget. How far should this year’s Olympics go over budget?

10. After arriving in the Australian city of Perth this week, a man attempted to escape mandatory hotel quarantine using what misguided tactic?

Steal a staff uniform and pretend to be a bellhop to sneak in





Hanging out of a window using a rope made of sheets knotted together





Drinking everything from the minibar and causing a belligerent scene in the lobby, hoping to get kicked out





Trying to leverage his “Ambassador Elite” reward status to get early release