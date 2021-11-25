West Chester officials consider barring mayors from holding two posts – Daily Local

WEST CHESTER — Borough council will likely consider changing the way it fills vacant council positions and also preventing office holders from holding two elected positions simultaneously at the December meeting.

City Councilor Nick Allen pitched the ideas at the November meeting. With a straw poll, council unofficially asked the borough’s lawyer to draft a proposal to update the home rules charter.

The current replacement process is cumbersome, according to several board members.

When Jordan Norley took over from Mayor Carolyn Comitta, and now State Senator, after being elected to the State House, Michael Stefano was chosen by council to replace Norley in Ward 4.

It was too late to ask for signatures and for Stefano to run for the primary. He ran unopposed in a special election in November.

Two years later, Stefano ran in the primary and November elections to retain his seat with a four-year term and won.

Allen wants to keep it simple. Candidates nominated by the council or the mayor would be elected by voters in a primary election and an election in November.

If an appointed board member is selected after it is too late to run for the primaries, but in time for the fall elections, political parties now choose a candidate for the ballot. With the proposed changes, an appointee would wait until the following year and run in the spring and fall primary elections.

“This makes it more democratic,” said Borough Councilor Michael Stefano.

“The proposed solution gives priority to the residents of the borough because it gives them more weight over the candidate who ends a term by allowing the process of primary and general elections to take place instead of a single special election”, Allen said. “With this proposal, a resignation of a council member or mayor would not lead to a confusing electoral scenario as it would with the current rules.

“A single election could have a regular primary as well as a special election for the same office, which would require residents to vote more than once for the same office on a single ballot.”

Allen seeks continuity.

“Currently, if an elected official were to step down in January of the third year of a term, four different people could end up taking the job in one year,” Allen said. “This is problematic because it disrupts the continuity of our government, especially with the mayor since he oversees the police service.”

The proposed new rules are designed in part to prevent mayors from simultaneously holding a second elected office.

Carolyn Comitta and Dianne Herrin served as both mayor and state representative. The two waited past the main deadline to step down as mayor, which gave council the option to choose the next mayor rather than voters.

Allen: “The conversation around updating the Charter of Self-Reliance started with a concerned resident who raised the issue of an elected official holding two offices at the same time. To my knowledge, a problem has never arisen because someone has held more than one position at a time.

“This is all the more true as the positions elected in the borough are part-time positions. Currently, all elected members are working full time at another job or are retired.

Councilor Don Braceland is in favor of the changes.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​someone doing two jobs at the same time at all,” Braceland said. “The borough suffers when we are represented by this person in Harrisburg.

“Residents are running out of change because this public servant will not be able to devote his full attention to the job they were elected to do.”

Council President Michael Galey favored mayors occupy one post at a time and said the decision should be “the prerogative of the voter.”

Allen agreed.

“You are elected, you have no choice, get out of here,” he told council at the meeting.

Allen answered a phone call.

Herrin and Comitta both said they had unfinished business to deal with as mayor.

One of the main tasks of the mayor is to supervise the police service.

“I think it’s a good idea to eliminate the current requirements that the Charter of Autonomy places on elected officials from the borough who leave office earlier,” Herrin said. “The Charter sets out a mandatory scenario in which there could be four mayors in a single year.

“It could be very disruptive to the police service and this is one of the reasons why I personally chose to occupy two offices simultaneously for a short period of time. This gave me the much needed opportunity to fulfill the obligations I had already taken on to the police service, including hiring several new officers at a time when our police service was understaffed and in dire need. additional staff.

“It is important that any new policy seeks to ensure continuity and flexibility during these transitions from one elected representative to another, so that everyone can work together for the good of our community.