Westlake plans multi-purpose lakefront fitness trail

A site plan for a mile-long 39-acre lakeside wellness and fitness trail just off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road was approved on Monday July 12 by Westlake City Council . This was one of the many quality of life issues discussed at the meeting.

The trail will feature nine fitness stations and a walking, running and biking trail.

“There have always been plans for a multi-use trail along the lake,” City Manager Kenneth Cassel said after the meeting. “The general location, the sea front, makes it a very pleasant situation.

The trail, which will run alongside a large lake – known as Lake 8 – east of Seminole Pratt, will have its main entrance on Green Lane, near the Ilex Way intersection. The secondary entrance to Seminole Pratt Whitney Road will be just north of Sycamore Drive and will have security measures to discourage use by non-residents.

Designed by landscape architect firm Cotleur & Hearing, the trail starting from Green Lane will include a parking area, trellises, signage, and surrounding trees, palms, shrubs and ground covers, as described in materials provided by the designer. The remainder of the trail will be flanked by shade trees, palms, and flowering trees alternately along the trail and by the lake.

Meanwhile, another factor in developing the character of an emerging municipality is how residents and visitors perceive the area through visual cues, such as signage. At the meeting, council approved the signage master plan for Westlake Landings. Located off Seminole Pratt, the 50-acre commercial development is one of the largest in the city.

Four exemptions from existing codes, which set the height of signs at 8 feet, were requested and unanimously approved, including at least one 14-foot sign.

Westlake Landings is expected to include a convenience store with a gas station, four fast food restaurants, retail space, offices, commercial recreation and light industrial space.

Signage for the planned 5.7-acre Pinnacle self-storage facility at 4701 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road has also been approved. Wall identification signs, window and door signs and directory signs have been approved.

Pinnacle’s previously approved site plan calls for a three-story, 76,510-square-foot limited-access structure, along with six one-story multi-access storage buildings and a 0.71-acre outdoor storage area for boats and recreational vehicles. Plans call for the entire facility, with the exception of the three-story front unit, to be obscured by extensive landscaping.

Focusing on another quality of life issue, the council also unanimously approved the final reading of a Noise Ordinance in the Nuisance Code to set specific decibel levels for indoor and outdoor locations. The Noise Ordinance establishes rules, regulations and guidelines regarding noise limits and declares that excessive sound, or noise, has a negative impact on public health.

In other cases:

• Council held a workshop on August 2 and a public hearing on September 13 to discuss the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. There will also be a public hearing on September 13 on a proposal to increase residential solid waste collection fees from $ 252 per year to $ 280 per year. The increase should be sufficient for the next two years, Cassel said. At this point, the city will be able to seek out competitive suppliers and try to “hammer” a better deal, he said.

• Council approved the first reading of an ordinance setting December 3, 2021 as the qualifying deadline for the municipal elections of March 8, 2022, as recommended by the Office of the Election Supervisor of Palm Beach County.

• The board unanimously agreed to extend the contract of NZ Consultants, a land use planning and design firm, to continue in this role for five years. The Jupiter company was initially hired in 2016 on a three-year contract, which was extended for three years in 2019.

• Council agreed to continue the third year of the city’s contract with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services to Westlake at a cost of $ 650,000 from October 1, 2021 to October 30, 2021. September 2022.

• Council approved a seventh extension to allow Florida utilities to continue using temporary tanks and equipment to provide gas to residents of Westlake. The extensions have been of varying lengths. The last is six months, until December 31, and requires written progress reports by the utility to the council every three months until permanent gas lines are installed.

• Finally, Cassel told council that a city fireworks show is already scheduled for July 4, 2022. The city intends to “graft” on the deal with a fireworks company. artifice which already organizes shows in the region to reduce costs.