Why a newspaper’s endorsement of a candidate benefits the whole community

There was a time when your local newspaper supported candidates.

These would be short articles of around 200 words describing the strengths and weaknesses of election candidates. They would pass judgment on who could best do the job. These would be printed regularly in your local newspaper a few weeks before Election Day.

These candidate endorsements had nothing to do with the top candidates for president, senator, or congressman. Instead, it was about who was the best candidate for school board, county clerk or juvenile court judge.

Right now, the newspaper’s candidate endorsement is a dinosaur. Alden Global Capital, which owns more than 200 newspapers nationwide, said it would not allow its properties to recommend candidates. David Plazas, opinion and engagement editor for the USA Today Network in Tennessee, confirmed that Gannett newspapers in the state, including The Commercial Appeal, no longer do them.

“One of the things we found over the last two years when we looked at our own opinion philosophy and strategy is that endorsements were mostly not as effective as they used to be,” Plazas said. Instead, his newspapers prefer to hold candidate forums and print candidate questionnaires.

“We know that citizens are very sensitive to what they are told to think,” Plazas said. “And we’re in a fractured media environment where our own credibility is at stake if we come across as too partisan.”

I can’t disagree with that sentiment. But we, as citizens, are less informed because of such decisions. It’s no exaggeration to say that democracy is in trouble because local newspapers have suppressed candidate endorsements.

How newspaper candidate endorsements worked

The newspaper’s editor and other staff brought together a diverse group of citizens – black/white, Democrat/Republican, male/female, young/old, union/white-collar – on an editorial board.

At least two months before Election Day, interviews would be held with each local ballot candidate in a contested race. These interviews would be long – at least half an hour and sometimes more. Candidates would be grilled. It was uncomfortable for the candidates. Candidates had to be sharp, focused and competent. Show up unprepared and prepare to look like a fool.

Local candidates always came for the interview. Blowing him up would show an incredible lack of desire for the job.

After the interviews, the editor and the jury discussed the merits of each candidate. There was only one question to answer: Who would best serve the citizens of the community in this work?

In case of disagreement, the editor would make the final decision. But there was little disagreement. Strong candidates rise to the top. Weak candidates show their true colors.

Sometimes there were two strong candidates, so editorial approval would recognize that. Sometimes a candidate was superior, and the endorsement said why. At times, both candidates were incompetent, and editorial endorsement told citizens to vote for neither — and hope someone better ran for the job next time.

Editorial mentions would be published in the newspaper on a regular schedule before Election Day. It took a lot of planning. And the editor took a ton of heat for that. Still, some candidates appreciated getting the mentions. Others hated it. Either way, the citizens were the winners.

On Election Day, the newspaper would publish a roundup of those approved. Voters even cut it up and took it with them to the polling station.

Endorsements benefit the community

Do newspaper endorsements of candidates influence the outcome of local elections? A lot of research has been done on this. The answer: No one knows. But even if they had no effect on the outcome, the citizens were winners.

You, the voters, have had the chance to read about local election candidates approved through an objective process. You might agree with the endorsement or think it was hogwash. Either way, you were better informed and made better decisions on Election Day.

Now that the newspapers have given up on it, nobody does it anymore. Of course, there are endorsements. But all the other bands that do endorsements do so from a particular point of view. Democrats approve of Democrats. Unions endorse union members. Business leaders approve of business owners.

The only view of the newspaper candidate was – who will do the best job for all citizens. The newspaper had the power to call candidates for interviews, which citizens cannot do themselves.

There’s no better example of why newspaper endorsements are needed than the August 4 election results in Shelby County, Tennessee. Memphis-area citizens re-elected an incompetent county clerk because no one told them not to. No one subjected the incumbent clerk to an editorial approval interview only to find out she couldn’t do the job. Perhaps the other two candidates running against her were just as incompetent. But who knows? No one interviewed them either.

The result was that many Shelby County citizens stood outside the clerks office around Memphis for hours in 90-degree heat throughout the summer trying to get their new license plates. of Tennessee. The clerk offered some lame excuses, but in the end the citizens couldn’t do anything because she had just been elected for another four years in office.

In Memphis, The Daily Memphian, a nonprofit news organization set up four years ago to report local news, also does not endorse candidates. CEO Eric Barnes said he doesn’t see much value in the endorsements. And due to the non-profit funding structure that set up The Daily Memphian, it is prevented from doing so.

This means that before Election Day on November 8, we citizens will once again go blindly to the polling booth without reading a single mention in the newspapers.

Tom Hrach is an associate professor at the University of Memphis. He is a former newspaper editor and former citizen member of the editorial board of The Commercial Appeal.