Wildfires in the west cause foggy day in southeastern Pennsylvania | Weather

Misty Tuesday in Berks County and the region was largely due to wildfires in the west.

An air quality alert was in effect from the National Weather Service. No alert was issued for Wednesday.

The smoke spread as far as 2,500 miles downwind of the wildfire sites.

“Due to the fact that smoke particles are small and light, they can be carried hundreds or even thousands of kilometers from their source,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

“While the smoke is not thick enough to obstruct surface visibility, it is thick enough to create poor air quality in some areas and allow for vibrant sunrises and sunsets.”

Smoke from wildfires is made up of gases and fine particles from burning trees, plants, buildings and other materials, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone can get sick from inhaling smoke, but those at particular risk are those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, children, pregnant women, and first responders.

On Wednesday, expect temperatures in the 80s with a possible strong thunderstorm and a low of nearly 60 degrees by Thursday morning.

Then Thursday through Saturday should be about as comfortable as July in Berks with daily highs in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies and lows in the 60s on Friday and Saturday mornings, according to AccuWeather.