Wisconsin municipalities receive nearly $ 130 million in transportation assistance

For Chief Tomahawk

WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Tuesday, October 19 that municipalities in the state have received $ 129.7 million as part of the fourth quarterly payment for 2021 for general transportation, connecting motorways and motorway police aids.

“For the 2020 calendar year, local governments received over $ 505 million in General Transportation Financial Assistance (GTA) to support transportation-related projects, a 10% increase over the year’s allocations. calendar 2019, “WisDOT said in a statement. “The total funding for all local programs represents almost a third of the state’s transport budget. “

“Working in cooperation with local governments is essential for a good transport system that covers the last mile,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “We are committed to making good investments together that improve safety, economic opportunities and quality of life. “

WisDOT said the increase in local aid was part of more than $ 465 million in additional funding for transport projects included in the latest state budget (2019-2021), which was the biggest commitment continued new income to the transportation fund in one generation. In addition to the 10% increase in the GTA, the budget provided additional funding of $ 320 million for the state highway rehabilitation program and one-time funding of $ 90 million for the grant program of the State. local road improvement program.

Fourth quarter payments, made on October 4, totaled $ 129,698,459.77 and included:

General transportation assistance – $ 126,426,608.70 to all local government units

Roadside Connections – $ 3,015,876.07 in LCS to 116 eligible municipalities.

Highway Enforcement Assists – $ 255,975.00 for Milwaukee County

“General transport aid helps cover the costs of building, maintaining and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction,” WisDOT said. “Connecting Highway Aids reimburses municipalities for the maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. “

Quarterly payments for towns, cities, and towns are sent on the first Monday in January, April, July, and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.

Local aid data

Municipality General transport aids Connection road aids

Lincoln County 304 $ 695.51

Oneida County 270 $ 279.07

County Prize $ 161,735.92

Vilas County $ 219,153.76

Town of Tomahawk $ 70,033.44 $ 7,268.85

Town of Merrill $ 203,721.85 $ 26,295.89

Rhineland City $ 187,534.30

Town of Birch $ 14,878.77

Town of Bradley $ 51,804.45

Town of Cassian $ 59,451.93

City of Corning $ 63,748.71

Town of Harding $ 22,226.31

Town of Harrison $ 38,303.10

Town of Hill $ 20,721.78

Town of King $ 22,725.63

Town of Knox $ 23,118.30

Town of Little Rice $ 30,281.13

Town of Lynne $ 45,535.57

Town of Merrill $ 43,848.18

Town of Nokomis $ 34,880.13

Town of Ogema $ 38,480.49

Town of Pine River $ 42,586.74

Town of Rock Falls $ 24,624.36

Town of Russell $ 24,640.87

Town of Schley $ 34,824.02

Town of Scott $ 36,719.73

Town of Somo $ 13,711.59

Town of Spirit $ 19,999.08

Town of Tomahawk $ 23,277.51

City of Wilson $ 16,418.41

Data courtesy of WisDOT.