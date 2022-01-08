With one hospital closed and another set to close later this month, Chester County Hospital is a major player in healthcare – Daily Local

CHESTER WEST — Despite the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Chester County and the closure of the Jennersville hospital, the hospital has not been under pressure and even elective surgeries are going on without interruption.

But that could change with the upcoming closure of Brandywine Hospital later this month.

“As COVID-19 positive rates rise across the region, Chester County Hospital remains ready to treat patients of all kinds,” said Michael Duncan, director of operations at County Hospital. Chester. “Given Penn Medicine’s vast geographic footprint, we are ready to serve patients who have relied on Jennersville and Brandywine Hospital for their healthcare needs. “

Duncan said residents who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated not only to protect themselves and the public, but to avoid a situation where hospital beds are running out.

“To avoid COVID-related hospitalizations, we strongly urge our community to get vaccinated,” he said. “The data shows that boosters are essential to extend the protection of our vaccines. Anyone who is eligible – five months after a second mRNA vaccination or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine – should be given a booster as soon as they can. “

Options for patients who may seek primary and specialist care are available at Lancaster General Health at Penn Medicine, as well as Chester County Hospital outpatient centers in Exton, Kennett Square, Jennersville, Oxford and Parkesburg , which includes an emergency care center.

Since the Jennersville Hospital is closed and Brandywine will be closed soon, a web portal has been created to allow county residents to navigate health care options locally. It maps other area hospitals, emergency care and clinics in and around Chester County, as well as advice on where to go for care and instructions for medical records requests. This resource will continue to be updated. It is accessible at https://www.chesco.org/5033/Hospital-Closures.

The Chester County Department of Health is finalizing the locations of COVID-19 testing providers to establish free testing sites, available by appointment throughout the county. Free PCR testing will begin on Monday, January 10 at the Chester County Government Services Center, Westtown Road in West Chester, and Technical College High School – Pennock’s Bridge Campus, located at 280 Pennock’s Bridge Road in West Grove.

A web link to all testing sites is available on the Chester County Department of Health website, www.chesco.org/coronavirus (click on “Testing Information”), including pharmacies and centers emergency care. Sites like CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Walmart offer free tests. The link will provide details on test site locations and hours of operation, as well as access to appointments.

“This period of high demand for all PCR and COVID-19 antigen tests, which follows the holiday season, means that all test providers are undergoing a huge volume of work, and most perform tests by appointment only.” , the Chester County Health Department said. Director Jeanne Franklin. “We ask anyone in need of a test to regularly check appointment availability at all locations.”

Due to high volumes, Chester County Hospital and Chester County Hospital Emergency Department are unable to accept COVID testing for mild symptoms.

Those who wish to be tested for COVID can have it passed through their local primary care doctor, local emergency care or pharmacy, or community testing sites.

Those with extreme symptoms such as shortness of breath or chest pain – which can be symptoms of COVID-19 and other serious illnesses – should call 911 or seek treatment in an emergency department.

The Chester County Department of Health is asking anyone who has found a positive home COVID-19 test result to report it to the Department of Health in the “Testing Information” section of www.chesco.org / coronavirus.

“Reporting only positive results from home tests helps us understand how the virus is spreading in our communities and how many of us are being tested, but the results are not included in our data reports,” Franklin said. . “And as with any information like this, it is treated as confidential and will never be shared.”

The Chester County Department of Health continues to offer appointments for the first and second dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for all ages five and up, as well as booster shots for those aged 12. years and older. The Department of Health vaccination locations are the Government Services Center on Westtown Road in West Chester and the Kennett Fire Company in Kennett Square.

Appointments through the Chester County Health Unit can be made at www.chesco.org/covid19vaccine. Many other COVID-19 vaccine locations across the county can be found at www.vaccines.gov.