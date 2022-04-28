Woodlake jar company to launch delivery service

Jason Waters, Woodlake’s community development manager, said the town recently approved Uncle Green’s delivery permits, a prerequisite for obtaining a full permit from the state. Marijuana door-to-door delivery is a different license than operators obtain for growing, manufacturing, processing, and packaging cannabis, as well as selling it in storefronts.

“The laws surrounding operators can be very complex and confusing,” Waters said.

Unlike cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers, cannabis deliveries can be made statewide, even to cities and counties where cannabis operators have been banned by local ordinances. The California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) established the rule in 2018, but was sued by several cities in the state who claimed the rule violated their home rule under Proposition 64, the law on cannabis. control, regulation and taxation of adult marijuana use approved by 2016 voters. The case was decided in Fresno County Superior Court when Judge Rosemary McGuire rejected arguments that the decision was in conflict with state law. While cities and counties felt the ruling limited their power to prevent recreational marijuana operations in their city, the ruling meant that all delivery operators competed across city and county lines. county, making delivery less local and more regional. The cannabis industry has welcomed the decision not to limit its customer base and give all Californians access to high-quality products.