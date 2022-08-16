WTOC offers viewers an “afternoon break”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – Beginning Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m., WTOC presents a new hour of local daytime television featuring the series afternoon break.

This fresh and informative hour features today’s discussions of hot local topics, the latest entertainment and lifestyle segments that will allow viewers to learn something new every day on topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.

afternoon break will be hosted by WTOC presenter Sam Bauman and entertainment journalist and talk show host Becky Sattero.

“Morning Break has proven to be a successful franchise for us. Afternoon Break is the next step in growing this franchise in a more unique and engaging way that will deliver another hour of local programming to our community,” said Larry Silbermann, Vice President and General Manager of the WTOC.

WTOC News Director Bari Soash continued, “We are thrilled to bring our viewers an energetic and lifestyle-focused new show. While we don’t ignore big news or the weather of the day, our main goal is to produce entertaining and informative content in a way that showcases more of what the Savannah area has to offer.

Silbermann said Bauman was the obvious choice for Afternoon break.

“Sam has exactly what we are looking for in a host. The ability to be enjoyable and entertaining, but also to have topical gravity, if needed,” he said.

Soash added that they found the perfect match with Sattero.

“We searched locally and nationally for a co-host. With years of entertainment coverage in Los Angeles, Becky has the reporting, hosting and production experience we need and a chemistry with Sam that is so much fun to watch,” Soash said.

Bauman said he was looking forward to getting started.

“There are so many unique stories that can be told about the Savannah area. It gives me the opportunity to do it in a unique way while meeting some great people,” he said.

Being new to Savannah, Sattero is excited to get started.

“I have been so charmed by the city and the people I have met so far. I look forward to being part of the community and sharing my new perspective that Savannah brings to people,” she said.

With the addition of afternoon break, WTOC will produce and broadcast 8.5 hours of live local content daily, Monday through Friday.

afternoon break premieres Monday, September 12 at 3 p.m. on WTOC.

